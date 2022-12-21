Demolition underway for $27M N. Charleston athletic complex renovation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Demolition has begun to make way for a new recreation complex in North Charleston that city officials say will bring upgraded amenities to the community.

The renovations to the Danny Jones Athletic Complex near East Montague Avenue will cost a total of around $27 million.

Throughout the day, several truckloads of debris from the old gym could be seen being hauled away, and the gym’s front wall has come down as work on this project begins.

North Charleston Recreation Director TJ Rostin said the upgraded complex will feature a larger gym with basketball courts, an indoor pool, tennis courts and a roller hockey rink.

The football field will be renovated with artificial turf, but the track surrounding the field will be replaced with walking and running trails.

Officials said a new facility was needed instead of a rebuild because the old gym was dated and too small to serve future needs.

“The building that you see behind me is going to move closer to the football field due to the sheer size of the building,” Rostin said. “Many of you may know the Danny Jones gym was a bit tight and a bit constricted, so now, we’re building it, so there’s ample space, so the footprint of the building is going to take up more space on the property.”

Lowcountry runners said they are sad to see the track go away. They said it was one of the few places they could go without the fear of being hit by a car.

Officials expect demolition to wrap up next month and hope open the new facility next fall.

