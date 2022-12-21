SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Demolition underway for $27M N. Charleston athletic complex renovation

The renovations to the Danny Jones Athletic Complex near East Montague Avenue will cost a total...
The renovations to the Danny Jones Athletic Complex near East Montague Avenue will cost a total of around $27 million.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Demolition has begun to make way for a new recreation complex in North Charleston that city officials say will bring upgraded amenities to the community.

The renovations to the Danny Jones Athletic Complex near East Montague Avenue will cost a total of around $27 million.

Throughout the day, several truckloads of debris from the old gym could be seen being hauled away, and the gym’s front wall has come down as work on this project begins.

North Charleston Recreation Director TJ Rostin said the upgraded complex will feature a larger gym with basketball courts, an indoor pool, tennis courts and a roller hockey rink.

The football field will be renovated with artificial turf, but the track surrounding the field will be replaced with walking and running trails.

Officials said a new facility was needed instead of a rebuild because the old gym was dated and too small to serve future needs.

“The building that you see behind me is going to move closer to the football field due to the sheer size of the building,” Rostin said. “Many of you may know the Danny Jones gym was a bit tight and a bit constricted, so now, we’re building it, so there’s ample space, so the footprint of the building is going to take up more space on the property.”

Lowcountry runners said they are sad to see the track go away. They said it was one of the few places they could go without the fear of being hit by a car.

Officials expect demolition to wrap up next month and hope open the new facility next fall.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights.
Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston
First responders are on scene of a reported hunting incident in Charleston County Monday night.
DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County
After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the...
Director of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after 14 months
A husband says his wife was being treated for other health complication prior to falling and...
Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says
Federal and local agencies have arrested more than ten men since August for internet crimes...
12 men arrested for internet crimes against children committed in the Lowcountry

Latest News

If it weren’t for the seven-person commission that helps to run the Department of Disabilities...
SC senator blames agency director's early resignation on 'problematic' commission
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the wind chill temperatures by Christmas Eve morning...
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures to plunge for the weekend
The Rethink Folly Road Complete Streets Initiative has a goal to improve congestion and...
Rethink Folly Road initiative expects phase one work to take place spring 2023-2025
Seacoast Church - Summerville will open its Warming Center on Monday night due to the...
Warming shelters to open Christmas weekend