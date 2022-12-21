Feds claim Lowcountry attorney David Aylor didn’t willfully violate ethics rules

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An ethics complaint made against Lowcountry Attorney David Aylor was officially dismissed in Federal Court on Monday.

According to court documents, on Feb. 22, 2022, Defendant LaJustin Williams was indicted by a federal grand jury on numerous drug trafficking charges. David Aylor was Williams’ attorney.

Days later, on Feb. 25, the court issued a “Standard Order for Governing Discovery” in the case which limits dissemination of discovery materials to defendants in certain cases. Both parties acknowledged and agreed which also means attorneys should take particular care in safeguarding and protecting the information from spreading, according to the documents.

In the documents, Aylor acknowledged he was aware of the limitations and failed to adequately ensure those were observed by his employees.

The documents state the government learned of a potential dissemination of discovery materials in July 2022. At a sealed hearing on Aug. 16, 2022, it was admitted that Aylor’s investigator arranged to leave the discovery in a secure room for his client at the Charleston County Detention Center. Aylor acknowledged this was a violation of the standing Discovery Order.

Based on that acknowledgment, the government filed a “Rule to Show Cause” requesting sanctions against Aylor and his law offices. The government filed those sanctions publicly and included quotes made at a sealed hearing by Aylor and the presiding judge.

“The government acknowledges this was an inappropriate public disclosure of sealed material,” the documents state.

The documents state that the United States acknowledges and agrees that Aylor’s violation of the court’s order was not willful and Aylor did not intend for the discovery to be disseminated to influence or repress any witness testimony or evidence.

The government has officially agreed to voluntarily withdraw the “Rule to Show Cause,” against Aylor.

