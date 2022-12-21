SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Firehouse Subs grant to benefit Berkeley Co. EMS

A new grant is bringing Berkeley County EMTs and paramedics a more efficient and realistic way to train.
By Meredith Blair
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new grant is bringing Berkeley County EMTs and paramedics a more efficient and realistic way to train.

With the help of a $40,998 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the county is getting a fully automated, high-fidelity mannequin named “Hal.”

He breathes, speaks, and displays medical emergencies such as a seizure upon command.

“It brings a realistic feel to what the providers are experiencing in terms of patient assessment. They get a pulse, they get respiratory rates, the mannequin can speak, so they get feedback,” Berkeley County Deputy Chief Monty Jenkins said.

Hal will create a universal training experience at Berkeley County EMS.

The multipurpose simulator will also be utilized during the department’s hiring process.

“We get to evaluate people, and we do scenarios to perform an assessment of their skills. What this mannequin will do is bring some reality to that,” Jenkins said.

Hal is not only more life-like, he’s more convenient.

“Whenever we have to do training at an offsite location, it’s just one thing that we can load into an ambulance and go out and do this wherever we need to. The way it has been historically, is you would have 15 different items that we would need to take with us,” Berkeley EMS Training Chief William Boyd said.

Being one of few in our state, Berkeley EMS hopes Hal will assist with regional training in the future.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights.
Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston
First responders are on scene of a reported hunting incident in Charleston County Monday night.
DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County
After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the...
Director of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after 14 months
A husband says his wife was being treated for other health complication prior to falling and...
Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says
Federal and local agencies have arrested more than ten men since August for internet crimes...
12 men arrested for internet crimes against children committed in the Lowcountry

Latest News

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says deputies attempted to...
Suspect in custody in Dorchester Co. SWAT incident
If it weren’t for the seven-person commission that helps to run the Department of Disabilities...
SC senator blames agency director’s early resignation on ‘problematic’ commission
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Firehouse Subs grant to benefit Berkeley Co. EMS
The Rethink Folly Road Complete Streets Initiative has a goal to improve congestion and...
Rethink Folly Road initiative expects phase one work to take place spring 2023-2025