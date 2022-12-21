Firehouse Subs grant to benefit Berkeley Co. EMS

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new grant is bringing Berkeley County EMTs and paramedics a more efficient and realistic way to train.

With the help of a $40,998 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the county is getting a fully automated, high-fidelity mannequin named “Hal.”

He breathes, speaks, and displays medical emergencies such as a seizure upon command.

“It brings a realistic feel to what the providers are experiencing in terms of patient assessment. They get a pulse, they get respiratory rates, the mannequin can speak, so they get feedback,” Berkeley County Deputy Chief Monty Jenkins said.

Hal will create a universal training experience at Berkeley County EMS.

The multipurpose simulator will also be utilized during the department’s hiring process.

“We get to evaluate people, and we do scenarios to perform an assessment of their skills. What this mannequin will do is bring some reality to that,” Jenkins said.

Hal is not only more life-like, he’s more convenient.

“Whenever we have to do training at an offsite location, it’s just one thing that we can load into an ambulance and go out and do this wherever we need to. The way it has been historically, is you would have 15 different items that we would need to take with us,” Berkeley EMS Training Chief William Boyd said.

Being one of few in our state, Berkeley EMS hopes Hal will assist with regional training in the future.

