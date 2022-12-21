FIRST ALERT: Temperatures to plunge for the weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather team says an unusually strong, Arctic cold front will bring the coldest temperatures to the Lowcountry since January.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said temperatures will fall from about 60 on Friday morning down into the 30s by noon. Windy conditions will drive wind chills into the 20s by midday and even lower into the afternoon.

Very cold conditions are expected Friday night with lows near 20 and wind chill values between 5 to 10 degrees.

“By Saturday morning, wind chills will be in the single digits,” Walsh said.

Walsh said a Wind Chill Advisory is likely to be issued area-wide for late Friday and early Saturday.

The wind will begin to calm down on Christmas Eve with sunny skies and highs only in the upper 30s, about 25 degrees below average for late December.

Low temperatures will be in the 20s again Saturday night and it should be a dry and sunny Christmas with highs in the low to mid-40s.

The team has declared Friday and Saturday “First Alert Weather Days” to help get the word out to prepare for the big drop in temperatures.

If you are traveling by car this weekend, keep your phone charged, pack extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in case you become stranded.

Bring your pets inside and provide adequate shelter for livestock. Winterize your outside faucets and pipes before the cold temperatures arrive.

Leave your inside faucets dripping hot and cold water during prolonged periods where temperatures do not rise above freezing.

Avoid outside activities if possible. If you have to go outside dress warmly in coats, gloves and hats.

