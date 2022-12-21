SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Goose Creek man faces charges involving pornography with prepubescent child

A federal grand jury in Columbia returned an indictment against Michele “Mike” Mancino, 40, of...
A federal grand jury in Columbia returned an indictment against Michele “Mike” Mancino, 40, of Goose Creek, for production and possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office says.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal grand jury in Columbia has indicted a Goose Creek man for the production of child pornography and for possessing child pornography that involved a child under the age of 12 years old.

The indictment alleges that Michele “Mike” Mancino, 40, “employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit activity in order to produce a visual depiction of that conduct,” U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Brook Andrews said. The indictment also alleges that on or about Oct. 26, Mancino possessed child pornography involving the prepubescent child.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide effort launched by the U.S. Department of Justice in May 2006 to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse, Andrews said.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Charleston Police Department.

If he is convicted, Mancino faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison, and he is currently detained.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights.
Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston
First responders are on scene of a reported hunting incident in Charleston County Monday night.
DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County
After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the...
Director of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after 14 months
A husband says his wife was being treated for other health complication prior to falling and...
Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says
Federal and local agencies have arrested more than ten men since August for internet crimes...
12 men arrested for internet crimes against children committed in the Lowcountry

Latest News

Uplift Charleston is asking for wrapped gifts for its third annual Christmas Gifts for the...
Advocacy group asks for Christmas gifts, cards for Lowcountry’s homeless community
A man awakened by fire at his Johns Island home Wednesday morning jumped into action to save...
Man rescues family members from fire at Johns Island home
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Cause remains unknown for Palms Apartment fire
One Lowcountry advocacy group is calling to add a bike lane to King Street in downtown...
Advocacy group calling for bike lane on King Street