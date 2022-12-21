Goose Creek man faces charges involving pornography with prepubescent child

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal grand jury in Columbia has indicted a Goose Creek man for the production of child pornography and for possessing child pornography that involved a child under the age of 12 years old.

The indictment alleges that Michele “Mike” Mancino, 40, “employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit activity in order to produce a visual depiction of that conduct,” U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Brook Andrews said. The indictment also alleges that on or about Oct. 26, Mancino possessed child pornography involving the prepubescent child.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide effort launched by the U.S. Department of Justice in May 2006 to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse, Andrews said.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Charleston Police Department.

If he is convicted, Mancino faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison, and he is currently detained.

