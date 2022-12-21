SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl

According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived around 5 p.m.
A large police presence was spotted at the home of missing Madalina Cojocari on Wednesday...
A large police presence was spotted at the home of missing Madalina Cojocari on Wednesday evening.(WBTV)
By Luke Tucker and Lowell Rose
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A large police presence was seen at the home of a missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius on Wednesday.

According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m.

The girl was last seen on Nov. 23, but was not reported missing until Dec. 15, when her parents reported her missing to her school resource officer at Bailey Middle School in Cornelius.

Since she was reported missing, Cojocari’s stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, and her mother, Diana Cojocari, have both been arrested and charged with failure to report a missing child.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Video shows missing Cornelius girl departing school bus 2 days before disappearance]

Authorities previously visited the home earlier in the investigation and found an area in the kitchen blocked off with plywood, according to documents obtained by WBTV.

When asked about the wooded area, Palmiter allegedly told officers that he was going to make a separate apartment.

On Wednesday, police could be seen through the house windows, potentially taking photographs of the inside of the home.

Among the vehicles present was a Crime Scene Search truck.

Madalina weighs approximately 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have also joined the search for the missing child.

Related: Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights.
Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston
First responders are on scene of a reported hunting incident in Charleston County Monday night.
DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County
After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the...
Director of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after 14 months
A husband says his wife was being treated for other health complication prior to falling and...
Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says
Federal and local agencies have arrested more than ten men since August for internet crimes...
12 men arrested for internet crimes against children committed in the Lowcountry

Latest News

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says deputies attempted to...
Suspect in custody in Dorchester Co. incident involving SWAT
Group homes receive money from the state, but the South Carolina Department of Social Services...
State agency wants to increase ‘long past due’ pay rates for SC group homes, foster families
The Rethink Folly Road Complete Streets Initiative has a goal to improve congestion and...
Rethink Folly Road initiative expects phase one work to take place spring 2023-2025
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Suspect in custody in Dorchester Co. SWAT incident
The South Carolina Freedom Caucus says this should have been done in order to follow the...
‘A huge win’: Conservative group reacts to MUSC ending pediatric transgender clinics