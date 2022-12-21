Man rescues family members from fire at Johns Island home

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A man awakened by fire at his Johns Island home Wednesday morning jumped into action to save his family.

St. John’s Fire District Chief Ryan Kunitzer said crews responded to Fickling Hill Road around 3:18 a.m. Wednesday and found a home with heavy fire coming from the structure.

Kunitzer said the man woke up, opened his bedroom door and discovered heavy smoke in the home. He and a woman were able to escape out of a window.

The man then opened the window to a room with two toddler girls inside and rescued them, Kunitzer said.

He was then able to break open a window to a room where two teenage boys were trapped by smoke and fire and rescue them, Kunitzer said.

No injuries were reported. The St. John’s Fire District is investigating the cause of the fire.

Crews from the Charleston Fire Department, St. Andrews Fire Department and Charleston County EMS all assisted with the fire.

