SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Prosecutors lose again in bid to revive Flint water charges

FILE - Then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state...
FILE - Then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Jan. 23, 2018.(AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
By The Associated Press and ED WHITE
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors again lost a key decision Wednesday in another effort to revive charges against Michigan’s former health chief who was accused of negligence in certain deaths linked to the Flint water crisis.

The state appeals court said a Flint-area judge followed an “explicit directive” from the Michigan Supreme Court to dismiss an indictment against Nick Lyon.

“This court is unable to grant any relief,” a three-judge panel said in a terse order.

The Supreme Court in June said indictments returned by a one-judge grand jury in Genesee County were invalid. Nine people were charged, including former Gov. Rick Snyder, who was facing two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty.

“Mr. Lyon and his family are heartened by the dismissal of the prosecution’s appeal, as it demonstrates how our system of justice is to work,” defense attorney Chip Chamberlain said.

State-appointed managers switched Flint’s water source to the Flint River in 2014, but the water wasn’t treated to reduce its disastrous impact on old pipes. As a result, lead contaminated the system for 18 months.

Lyon, who was head of the state health department, had no role in the water switch. But the river was blamed for an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease, which is typically caused by bacteria spreading through cooling systems.

Lyon and former chief medical executive Eden Wells were charged with involuntary manslaughter in nine deaths. They were accused of failing to timely warn the Flint area about the outbreak.

There was no immediate comment from the attorney general’s office about the latest decision in Lyon’s case.

Snyder’s charges were dismissed two weeks ago by a Genesee County judge.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights.
Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston
First responders are on scene of a reported hunting incident in Charleston County Monday night.
DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County
After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the...
Director of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after 14 months
A husband says his wife was being treated for other health complication prior to falling and...
Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says
Federal and local agencies have arrested more than ten men since August for internet crimes...
12 men arrested for internet crimes against children committed in the Lowcountry

Latest News

A home damaged by an earthquake can be seen in Rio Dell, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. A...
California town grapples with toll of quake on homes, water
The South Carolina Freedom Caucus says this should have been done in order to follow the...
‘A huge win’: Conservative group reacts to MUSC ending pediatric transgender clinics
The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is responding after a conservative group of...
MUSC never offered surgeries for transgender minors, spokesperson says
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is escorted from a Corrections Department van as he...
Bahamas hands over FTX founder to the US to face charges
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
Zelenskyy tells Biden: ‘No compromises’ in path to peace