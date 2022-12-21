Rethink Folly Road initiative expects phase one work to take place spring 2023-2025

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A year long project and vision to improve the Folly Road corridor has wrapped up another year of research and plans.

The Rethink Folly Road Complete Streets Initiative has a goal to improve congestion and connectivity with pedestrian and bike lanes. Officials hope the work will also improve the value and quality of life along the thoroughfare.

The idea behind the project began in 2015 and Charleston County, Charleston City and Folly Beach approved the initiative in 2016. It’s a collaborative effort to study the area, design improvements and secure funding for work.

For the past three years, Toole Design has been working with the county and cities along the corridor to do research and community studies on how to best implement the biking and walking paths.

Lakeesha Dunbar, Office Manager for Tool Design, says the design phase and securing property is often longer than actual construction.

“The last two years is getting the design of the Phase One project done in coordination with the state. And so that’s a big piece in itself. And then since I’ve been on board, um, in the last year, we’ve done quite a few little things to keep it trying to keep the momentum going with the community,” Dunbar says.

Tool design worked with the county on designs and also collaborated with business owners along the road.

“We have to get buy in one because we’re having to get easements and property from property owners along the corridor,” Dunbar explains.

The Tool firm’s contract with the Rethink Folly Road project ends and the end of 2022.

“We’ve been expansion of staff to coordinate the steering committee and the BI monthly meetings. I think just that continued coordination and communication between all of the jurisdictions because there are the multiple jurisdictions along the corridor - that’s key,” Dunbar says.

Going forward, the jurisdictions hope to see phase one completed in the next two years. Phase 1 is the initial phase of the bicycle and pedestrian accommodation project stretching from Lowe’s to Walmart.

Charleston Councilwoman Jenny Costa Honeycutt says in the coming year, people will notice disjointed parts of the paths going in.

“There’s been several improvements within that area already and as different areas like the Chick-fil-A that’s being remodeled as they get improved, you will see isolated, you know, paths and all built in those areas, but along for the long term is going to take a little bit longer to acquire all the property we need,” she says.

Honeycutt compared the goal for Folly Road to how Coleman Boulevard functions in Mount Pleasant – a main road but with bike lanes and sidewalks that connect the nearby community. She says it’s a grand vision of a safe community road that will take a while to accomplish and asks people to be patient as the county and involved cities continue designing and construction.

“So, you’ve got the county who’s sort of the applicant that’s sort of running the operation, you might call, but you have all of those stakeholders involved in at the table and as we progress, we want you know, the community’s input, particularly business owners along the corridor to make sure that it reflects what the community wants,” Honeycutt says.

