St. John’s Fire District stuffs a truck to provide gifts for 17 families

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. John’s Fire District’s annual “Stuff-A-Truck” program gifted 17 families with toys and necessary supplies through the help of generous donations and community members of Johns and Wadmalaw Island.

The families are selected by elementary schools in the area, a guidance counselor and social services.

All three elementary schools in the district select five families in need for the holidays. A wish list is filled out for each person in that family and firefighters in the district look forward to filling their wish list as close to Christmas as they can.

Each family received a $500 gift card to Food Lion along with wants and needs from the wish list.

St. John’s Fire District Captain Stephen Mantie says eventually his goal is to bring families to the fire station and turn “Stuff-A-Truck” into a store where families can hand-pick items themselves.

“It’s a real team effort, you put the community involvement in it and it’s just a home run,” Mantie says “Everybody’s involved, everybody feels good about it so hopefully we help some people and make it a little better holiday season for them.”

Mantie says he sincerely thanks everyone who donated to their program and hopes the St. John’s Fire District can continue this tradition of helping families for years to come.

“This is what it’s about for me, seeing our community come together when you think everything’s so bad out there,” Mantie says “Something like this happens and it’s great.”

Captain Mantie says along with the firefighters and the department, he’s thankful for the community involvement and being able to help families in need.

