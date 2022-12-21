Stingrays fall in overtime to Gladiators

DULUTH, GA – Alex Fortin netted two goals for the South Carolina Stingrays (14-5-2-1) as they fell to the Atlanta Gladiators (15-7-2-0) by a final score of 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday at Gas South Arena.

Atlanta jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the 9:13 mark of the first period on Liam Kirk’s fifth goal of the season. Colin Theisen threaded a pass to Kirk who fired a shot in stride from the right circle to beat South Carolina’s Tyler Wall for the early advantage.

Tim Davison doubled the Gladiators’ lead 18 seconds later with his third tally of the year. Davison made his way to the bottom of the left circle where the defender snapped a shot to the short post for the 2-0 lead.

The Stingrays struck back with a power play goal from Fortin and cut the deficit in half 5:37 into the second period. On a five-on-three man advantage, Fortin fired a rebound past David Tendeck for his sixth goal of the season.

Carter Turnbull evened the score at two goals each 53 seconds later on his team-leading 14th marker of the season. Turnbull skated to the top of the right circle where he sent a shot over Tendeck for the 2-2 game.

Eric Neiley regained the Atlanta advantage with 6:24 left in the middle frame with his 15th tally of the year. Neiley slid a rebound underneath Wall off an initial shot from Cody Sylvester for the 3-2 lead.

South Carolina knotted the game at three goals apiece as Fortin sent his second goal of the contest past Tendeck with 41.1 seconds remaining in the second period. Fortin shed his defender and received a perfect pass from Kevin O’Neil on the backdoor for the tally.

Neither team scored in the third period, forcing overtime for the second game in the last three matchups between these two teams. Davison netted the game-winner with 1:39 remaining in overtime on his second tally of the game. Mike Pelech fed Davison in front of the net where the defender pushed a rebound past Wall for the 4-3 win.

The Stingrays return to action this Thursday, December 22nd as they travel to Enmarket Arena to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m.

