SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Surveillance video helps identify suspect of Georgetown stabbing

A Georgetown County man has been arrested for an aggravated assault that took place on Dec. 4.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown County man has been arrested for an aggravated assault that took place on Dec. 4.

Roderick Greene, 44, faces charges of assault and battery second degree, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Georgetown Police officers were called to a report of a stabbing near West Street around 3:30 p.m., according to an incident report. Once on scene, police found the victim with a large stab wound to his thigh, as well as injuries to his head and face.

Police say the victim said he was in a car with the suspect, now identified as Roderick Greene. Greene held the victim at gunpoint and told him he was going to rob him and his dad.

The victim escaped the vehicle and ran for help, the incident report states.

Greene followed the victim onto a porch and began to stab him and hit him in the face.

Afte the assault, the victim knocked on the door of the nearest residence and asked for help, which is when Greene fled.

Greene was arrested after a street surveillance camera captured the entire assault. The case has now been taken over by the Criminal Investigations Division, reports say.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on scene of a reported hunting incident in Charleston County Monday night.
DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County
Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights.
Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston
Federal and local agencies have arrested more than ten men since August for internet crimes...
12 men arrested for internet crimes against children committed in the Lowcountry
Deputies say Nasir Washington (middle right), 18, is facing multiple charges, including murder,...
Sheriff announces string of arrests in separate cases
Michael Anthony Brunson, 67, of Goose Creek, died at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori...
Coroner IDs Goose Creek man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer

Latest News

The unanimous vote to defer this proposal comes from the city wanting the developers to make...
Charleston City Council defers rezoning proposal on Southwick Dr.
Animal shelters across the Lowcountry are encouraging people to foster ahead of the Christmas...
Lowcountry animal shelters at capacity, asking for fosters over the holidays
Speaker of the House Murrell Smith discusses his priorities for the upcoming legislative...
New SC House Speaker sets economic development as his top priority next year
Water Mission said they have distributed 10,000 hygiene kits and millions of water purification...
Water Mission receives over $2M from UN to continue Ukraine efforts