Suspect in custody in Dorchester Co. SWAT incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who was barricaded in a Dorchester Manor subdivision Wednesday afternoon is now in custody.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says deputies attempted to serve arrest warrants just before 2:30 p.m. Deputies and SWAT responded to the scene involving the barricaded suspect on Cedar Grove Drive.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect has multiple felony warrants.

The man was arrested without incident just after 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.