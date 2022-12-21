SWAT, deputies on scene of barricaded man in Dorchester Co.
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an incident in the Dorchester Manor subdivision Wednesday afternoon.
Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says deputies and SWAT are working a situation involving a barricaded suspect on Cedar Grove Drive.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect has multiple felony warrants.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
