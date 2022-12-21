SC Lottery
Warming shelters to open Christmas weekend

By Cameron Bopp
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As temperatures drop with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s this week, some warming shelters are set to open their doors to people seeking a warm place to sleep and eat.

Warming shelters are open across the Lowcountry Dec. 1, 2022 through March 15, 2023 on nights when temperatures reach 35 degrees or below. Those eligible include anyone needing shelter from cold weather, according to the United Way Association of South Carolina.

Friday, Dec. 23

  • Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church
  • Hibben United Methodist Church
  • Goose Creek United Methodist Church

Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25

  • Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church
  • Hibben United Methodist Church
  • Goose Creek United Methodist Church
  • Seacoast Church - Summerville

Each Center accepts men, women, and children (no pets). Location and transportation details from the Charleston’s homeless coordinator are below:

  • Holy City Missions at Aldersgate UMC Warming Center is located at 1444 Remount Rd. in North Charleston. Admission hours are from 7-9 p.m. CARTA will provide transportation to and from this Center: Rt 13, drop-off and pick up at Remount Road/Allison Avenue. Site specific questions can be directed to the office at Aldersgate: (843) 744-0283.
  • Hibben UMC Warming Center is located at 690 Coleman Blvd. in Mt Pleasant. Admission hours are from 7-9 p.m. Hibben will pick up individuals from the Citadel Square Baptist Church downtown at 6:30 p.m. each night and transport them to this Center. CARTA will provide free transportation from this Center each morning. Site specific questions can be directed to the office at Hibben: (843) 884-9761.
  • Goose Creek UMC Warming Center is located at 142 Red Bank Rd. in Goose Creek. Admission hours are from 6-10 p.m. Free transportation to and from the Center is not available. Site specific questions can be directed to the office at Goose Creek UMC: (843) 553-6842.
  • Seacoast Summerville Warming Center is located at 301 E N 5th St. Summerville, SC 29483. Admission hours are from 7-9 p.m. This Center will open at 7 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 24 and will remain open until 7 a.m. on Monday Dec. 26. Free transportation to and from the Center is not available. Site specific questions can be directed to the office at Seacoast Summerville: (843) 486-0193.

This story will be updated as more shelters announce openings across the tricounty area.

