Water Mission receives over $2M from UN to continue Ukraine efforts

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston non-profit has received millions of dollars from the United Nations to continue their efforts to provide clean water for Ukrainians during the war.

Water Mission has received $2.27 million international body to help address the ever changing and ever complex reality of providing clean water to thousands in Ukraine.

Water Mission President & CEO George Greene said they have been supporting the Ukraine war effort since it started earlier this year.

So far, Water Mission said they have distributed 10,000 hygiene kits and millions of water purification packets, each capable of treating up to 10 liters of fresh water.

The non-profit has around 40 water treatment systems in place in southeastern Ukraine that can support around 100,000 people.

Greene said the UN’s grant will let them build on those systems to produce clean water at higher volumes.

“I think it’s easy to forget that this is a war,” he said. “It’s very serious, and people are hanging on by a thread in a lot of situations, and so when you think about coming in and helping with basic needs like access to clean water, those are things that are really, really needed.”

While Water Mission said they’re excited to receive this grant, they say they don’t see an end in sight as far as helping those in need.

