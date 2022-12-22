1 killed, 1 arrested in shooting at Summerville apartment complex

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says one person was killed in an early-morning shooting at a Summerville apartment complex Thursday.

Officers responded to the Villas of Summerville on Boone Hill Road around 1:53 a.m. Thursday for a reported shooting and found the victim dead in the stairwell with multiple gunshot wounds, Capt. Chris Hirsch said.

Tyreike Mitchell, 19, is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Hirsch said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.