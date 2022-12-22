SC Lottery
21-year-old man wanted on felony charges arrested by SWAT team

The man who was barricaded in a Dorchester Manor subdivision Wednesday afternoon is now in custody.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who was barricaded in a Dorchester Manor subdivision home Wednesday afternoon is now in custody.

Elleyon Adrian White, 21, was wanted on several felony charges of burglary first degree, armed robbery and kidnapping, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson said.

Deputies attempted to serve the warrants when they were notified White was alone at a residence on Cedar Grove Drive around 2:30 p.m., Carson said. They made several attempts to get in contact with White, but deputies say he wouldn’t acknowledge them.

The sheriff’s office says deputies used a flash-bang grenade and tear gas in an attempt to remove White from the home. That’s when SWAT was called to the scene.

Authorities say SWAT and K9 units entered the home and searched for the wanted man at 5:18 p.m. They located and arrested White without incident at 5:29 p.m., Carson said.

White is being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center. A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation.

