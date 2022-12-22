SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

80-year-old builds massive 400-piece nativity scene that’s 50 years in the making

He started his prosperous project in 1975. It’s a decoration left behind by his father. (Source: WJAR, EUGENIO MILANO, CNN)
By Sam Read
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) – An 80-year-old man in Rhode Island has created an elaborate nativity scene nearly 50 years in the making.

Eugenio “Geno” Milano’s home features a larger-than-life handmade nativity scene that you have to see to believe.

“I’m happy making people happy because I got a lot of people coming around and they enjoyed it,” Milano said.

Being raised as a proud Italian Catholic, he started his prosperous project in 1975. It’s a tradition left behind by his father.

“Growing up, we never had a Christmas tree in our house. We always had this nativity scene,” Milano’s daughter Cinzia Pereira said.

Initially, the nativity scene was contained in a room on the third floor of his house.

Now, it has moved to the entire first floor and outside, where he used his hands to build a customized Christmas creation consisting of more than 400 figures.

“Every year it’s different – he changes it up,” Pereira explained.

Milano starts in October putting decorations in their place – no detail too small, right down to the green grass.

“It’s just something he is so proud of and proud to keep that tradition going,” Pereira said.

Milano said knowing his dad would be impressed with the display is the best gift he could receive this holiday season.

Copyright 2022 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elleyon Adrian White, 21, faces several felony charges of burglary first degree, armed robbery...
21-year-old man wanted on felony charges arrested by SWAT team
Lee Correctional Institution is a maximum security prison in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the...
Director of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after 14 months
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
A husband says his wife was being treated for other health complication prior to falling and...
Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says

Latest News

At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Snow, wind and frigid temperatures disrupt holiday travelers
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Man struck, killed by fire truck
Being raised as a proud Italian Catholic, he started his prosperous project in 1975. It’s a...
80-year-old builds massive 400-piece nativity scene that’s 50 years in the making