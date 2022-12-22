SC Lottery
Appeals court denies Parker’s Corporation’s motion for separate trial in Mallory Beach lawsuit

Parker’s Corporation’s appeal to be tried separately in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has been dismissed.
By Thomas Gruel
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parker’s Corporation’s appeal to be tried separately in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has been dismissed.

Beach, 19, was killed in a boating crash in which Paul Murdaugh was reportedly driving his father’s boat while under the influence.

Parker’s, along with Alex Murdaugh, was named in a lawsuit filed by Beach’s mother claiming Paul was able to buy alcohol while underage from the convenience store.

Parker’s filed a motion to stand trial separately earlier this year, claiming being tied to Alex Murdaugh would not allow them to have a fair trial.

That motion was initially granted before a judge reversed his decision.

Parker’s appealed, and on Thursday, a South Carolina Appeals Court approved a motion filed by Beach’s mother to dismiss that appeal, meaning Parker’s will stand trial in the lawsuit along with the other defendants, including Alex Murdaugh.

