Appeals court denies Parker’s Corporation’s motion for separate trial in Mallory Beach lawsuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parker’s Corporation’s appeal to be tried separately in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has been dismissed.

Beach, 19, was killed in a boating crash in which Paul Murdaugh was reportedly driving his father’s boat while under the influence.

Parker’s, along with Alex Murdaugh, was named in a lawsuit filed by Beach’s mother claiming Paul was able to buy alcohol while underage from the convenience store.

Parker’s filed a motion to stand trial separately earlier this year, claiming being tied to Alex Murdaugh would not allow them to have a fair trial.

That motion was initially granted before a judge reversed his decision.

Parker’s appealed, and on Thursday, a South Carolina Appeals Court approved a motion filed by Beach’s mother to dismiss that appeal, meaning Parker’s will stand trial in the lawsuit along with the other defendants, including Alex Murdaugh.

