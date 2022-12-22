SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding closes roads around downtown Charleston

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal flooding around downtown Charleston prompted several road closures Thursday morning.

According to the city of Charleston the following roads are closed or under a warning:

  • Beaufain Street between Lockwood Drive and Pitt Street - All lanes closed
  • Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue - all lanes closed
  • Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne to Spring Street - all lanes closed
  • Lockwood Drive between Wentworth and Broad and the ramp between US 17 and Lockwood Drive - all lanes closed
  • Washington Street at Society Street - all lanes closed

In addition to the closures, several roads are under a warning. Those roads include:

  • Bennett Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue
  • Bull Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue
  • Montagu Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue
  • Saint Andrews Boulevard Ramp
  • Wentworth Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The most up-to-date closures can be found here.

