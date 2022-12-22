FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding closes roads around downtown Charleston
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal flooding around downtown Charleston prompted several road closures Thursday morning.
According to the city of Charleston the following roads are closed or under a warning:
- Beaufain Street between Lockwood Drive and Pitt Street - All lanes closed
- Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue - all lanes closed
- Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne to Spring Street - all lanes closed
- Lockwood Drive between Wentworth and Broad and the ramp between US 17 and Lockwood Drive - all lanes closed
- Washington Street at Society Street - all lanes closed
In addition to the closures, several roads are under a warning. Those roads include:
- Bennett Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue
- Bull Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue
- Montagu Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue
- Saint Andrews Boulevard Ramp
- Wentworth Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The most up-to-date closures can be found here.
