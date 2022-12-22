FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding closes roads around downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal flooding around downtown Charleston prompted several road closures Thursday morning.

According to the city of Charleston the following roads are closed or under a warning:

Beaufain Street between Lockwood Drive and Pitt Street - All lanes closed

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue - all lanes closed

Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne to Spring Street - all lanes closed

Lockwood Drive between Wentworth and Broad and the ramp between US 17 and Lockwood Drive - all lanes closed

Washington Street at Society Street - all lanes closed

In addition to the closures, several roads are under a warning. Those roads include:

Bennett Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

Bull Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

Montagu Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

Saint Andrews Boulevard Ramp

Wentworth Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The most up-to-date closures can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.