Coastal Football Adds Six on Early Signing Day

CONWAY, S.C. – New Coastal Carolina head coach Tim Beck and his staff kicked off its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, Dec. 21, by adding six student-athletes to the 2023 roster on the first day of the early signing period. Four of the signees will enroll for the spring semester in January 2023 and will participate in spring practice with the Chanticleers. Of the first-day members of the 2023 class, all six are on the defensive side of the ball. Below is information on each of the early signees:

Wyatt Gedeon – 6-1 * 235 * LB * Avon Lake, Ohio / St. Edward High School

Plans to enroll at Coastal in January 2023

Chose Coastal Carolina over Air Force, Army, Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Marshall, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Ohio, Old Dominion, Toledo, UMass, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, Austin Peay, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Furman, Illinois State, Lehigh, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Robert Morris, and UT Martin

Totaled 106 tackles, 12.0 sacks, and 24.0 tackles-for-loss his junior season

Finished his senior season with 125 tackles, 20.0 sacks, 32 tackles-for-loss, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three blocked punts, and three blocked field goals

Helped his St. Edward’s team win the 2022 OHSAA Division I state championship title and finish the year at 15-1 overall

Guided St. Edward to back-to-back state championship titles in 2021 and 2022

Garnered third-team All-Ohio honors as a junior in 2021

Picked first-team All-Ohio honors his senior year in 2022

Named the 2022 Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) All-Ohio Division I Player of the Year his senior year

Lined up at linebacker and on the defensive edge for St. Edward High School and head coach Tom Lombardo

Ranked as the No. 53-best prospect in the state of Ohio for the Class of 2023 by 247Sports

Rated the No. 39-best prospect in the state of Ohio for the Class of 2023 by On3

Ranked as a two-star recruit at linebacker for the Class of 2023 by Rivals

Rated a three-star recruit at linebacker for the Class of 2023 by 247Sports and On3

Spencer Kishbaugh – 6-3 * 210 * LB * Berwick, Pa. / Berwick Area High School

Chose Coastal Carolina over Air Force, Army, Kent State, LIU Post, Monmouth, and San Diego

Also an amateur boxer

He also caught 20 passes for 371 yards and five touchdowns on offense in 2021

Totaled 94 tackles, 25.0 tackles-for-loss, 9.0 sacks, and three interceptions during his junior year

Recorded 85 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss, 3.0 sacks, and one interception

Also a two-time All-District 2 honoree at linebacker

Named to the 2021 Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select Class 4A All-State first team as a junior

Was named to the 2022 first-team Wyoming Valley Conference (WVC) All-Star team for both defense (linebacker) and offense (wide receiver) his senior year

Lined up at outside linebacker and wide receiver at Berwick

Three-year letterwinner in football at Berwick Area High for head coaches Carmen DeFrancesco and Mike Bennett

Rated a two-star recruit at linebacker for the Class of 2023 by Rivals

Derrick Maxey III – 5-11 * 180 * DB * Atlanta, Ga. / Hapeville Charter Career Academy

Plans to enroll at Coastal in January 2023

Chose Coastal Carolina over Georgia, Oregon, Colorado, Florida State, Kansas, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Buffalo, Florida A&M, FAU, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, and UCF

Father played football for the Georgia Cardinals in the Amateur to Professional Development Football League (APDFL)

Returned four punts for 69 yards on special teams in 2022 as a senior

Recorded 24 receptions for 368 yards and carried the ball four times for 42 yards on offense during his senior year

Totaled 32 tackles, including 21 solo stops, 3.0 tackles-for-loss, and two interceptions on defense his senior year

Was a team captain his senior season for the Hornets

Named to the 2022 Dekalb County School District (DCSD) All-Region 6-4A second team

Lined up at cornerback and wide receiver at Hapeville Charter Career Academy for head coach Winston Gordon

Rated the 110th-best prospect in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2023 by ESPN

Ranked as a three-star recruit at cornerback for the Class of 2023 by ESPN

Rated a three-star recruit as an athlete for the Class of 2023 by On3

Rated a three-star recruit at safety for the Class of 2023 by 247Sports and Rivals

Dairo Melendez Jr. – 6-0 * 280 * DL * Miami Fla. / Immaculata-La Salle High School

Chose Coastal Carolina over Syracuse, Akron, Buffalo, FIU, South Alabama, South Dakota, Alabama A&M, Illinois State, and Bryant

Also letters in track & field where he was a district qualifier as a junior in both the shot put and discus

Totaled 63 tackles and 4.0 sacks in his junior year in helping lead the Royal Lions to a perfect 10-0 regular season and advance to the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 4A playoffs

Tabbed the MaxPreps Defensive Player of the Game in the win over Somerset Academy (Oct. 8, 2021)

Recorded 53 total tackles, 10.0 tackles-for-loss, and 3.0 sacks over 10 games his senior year

Finished his four-year high school career with 180 tackles, including 105 solo stops, 36.5 tackles-for-loss, 11.5 sacks, and 23 quarterback hurries

Named one of the top defensive linemen in 2023 by Florida Varsity Rivals and by The Crib South Florida

Was a three-year starter for the Royal Lions

Lined up at both defensive tackle and defensive end for Miami Immaculata-La Salle High School and head coach Helder Valle

Rated as a three-star recruit at defensive tackle for the Class of 2023 by Rivals

Ranked as a three-star recruit along the defensive line for the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, ESPN, and On3

Matt Scicchitano – 6-4 * 280 * DL * Mount Carmel, Pa. / Mount Carmel Area High School

Ranked as a three-star recruit along the defensive line for the Class of 2023 by 247Sports and On3

Also ranked as a three-star recruit at defensive tackle for the Class of 2023 by Rivals and ESPN

Rated the No. 28-best prospect for the Class of 2023 in the state of Pennsylvania by 247Sports and ESPN

Tabbed the No. 29-best prospect for the Class of 2023 in the state of Pennsylvania by On3

Lettered for four years in football at Mount Carmel Area High School under head coach John Darrah

A two-time Heartland Athletic Conference League All-Star Division 3 first-team as a tight end and defensive lineman (2021 and 2022)

Named to the 2021 Pennsylvania Football News Coaches All-State football team his junior year, earning first-team honors at defensive line

Named to the WNEP 16 Dream Team, the All-Northeast Showcase Selection, and the EPA Football second team at defensive line in 2021

Tabbed a Press-Enterprise All-Star, News-Item All-Star, and Dailey Item All-Star

A three-time MaxPreps Defensive Player of the Week honoree his senior year

Guided his team to a 12-1 overall record and 7-0 conference record in 2022 as a senior

Recorded 66 tackles, 17.0 tackles-for-loss, 6.5 sacks, and 12 quarterback hurries on defense his senior year

Hauled in 10 receptions for 174 yards and four touchdowns as a tight end during his senior season

Led the Red Tornadoes with 6.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and nine quarterback hurries on defense during his junior year, while adding 46 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, and one pass breakup

Tallied three touchdown catches and averaged 7.2 receiving yards per game on offense as a junior

Was a member of the basketball team at Mount Carmel

Also lettered in track & field, placing fifth at the PIAA State Championships in the discus throw his junior year

Named to the Distinguished Honor Roll

Chose Coastal Carolina over Syracuse, Temple, Army, Navy, James Madison, Old Dominion, Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Kent State, LIU Post, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Columbia, Harvard, Holy Cross, and Rhode Island