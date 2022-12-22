SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Coroner IDs Summerville apartment complex shooting victim, 1 in custody

The Summerville Police Department says one person was killed in an early-morning shooting at a Summerville apartment complex Thursday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in an early-morning shooting at a Summerville apartment complex Thursday morning.

Nasir S. Fogle, 21, of Summerville, was found shot to death on an outdoor staircase at the Villas of Summerville by Summerville Police o at approximately 2 a.m., Coroner Paul Brouthers said. Fogle was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:05 a.m.

Police responded to the apartment complex, located on Boone Hill Road, around 1:53 a.m. Thursday for a reported shooting and found the victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds, Capt. Chris Hirsch said.

Hirsch said Tyreike Mitchell, 19, is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Brouthers said Fogle will undergo an autopsy Tuesday at MUSC.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elleyon Adrian White, 21, faces several felony charges of burglary first degree, armed robbery...
21-year-old man wanted on felony charges arrested by SWAT team
Lee Correctional Institution is a maximum security prison in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the...
Director of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after 14 months
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
A husband says his wife was being treated for other health complication prior to falling and...
Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says

Latest News

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the wind chill temperatures by Christmas Eve morning...
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures to plunge for the weekend
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man injured in early-morning Ladson shooting
Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree.
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 1 killed, 1 arrested in shooting at Summerville apartment complex