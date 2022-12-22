Coroner IDs Summerville apartment complex shooting victim, 1 in custody

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in an early-morning shooting at a Summerville apartment complex Thursday morning.

Nasir S. Fogle, 21, of Summerville, was found shot to death on an outdoor staircase at the Villas of Summerville by Summerville Police o at approximately 2 a.m., Coroner Paul Brouthers said. Fogle was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:05 a.m.

Police responded to the apartment complex, located on Boone Hill Road, around 1:53 a.m. Thursday for a reported shooting and found the victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds, Capt. Chris Hirsch said.

Hirsch said Tyreike Mitchell, 19, is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Brouthers said Fogle will undergo an autopsy Tuesday at MUSC.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.