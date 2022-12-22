Deputies: Man targeted Hispanic families in Dorchester Co. crime spree

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 21-year-old who was arrested after a Wednesday standoff now faces more charges in connection to a crime spree that deputies called racially motivated.

Elleyon Adrian White is charged with four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, four counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of kidnapping, four counts of first-degree assault/assault and battery and two counts of robbery/ armed robbery, according to the arrest warrants.

Deputies in Dorchester County responded Monday to the 100th block of Pine Grove Drive, which is outside North Charleston city limits.

Investigators say White forced his way into an unoccupied home and went through the belonging. When the victim returned home, he saw two men fleeing near the backyard, and the home was burglarized with forced entry, the arrest warrants stated.

Two days later, deputies responded to another home nearby the first.

White, armed with a pistol, entered the house, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money, according to authorities. The suspect then hit the victim in the head with the gun and stole a “Guatemala” key chain and case, arrest documents stated.

Deputies say this string of armed burglaries in the area specifically targeted Hispanic families. White is also accused of being involved with another November armed robbery on Stratton Drive.

White was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a standoff with deputies who tried to serve him arrest warrants.

His bond hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.