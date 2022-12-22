Early Signing Day in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - National Early Signing Day held on Wednesday with a handful of athletes from the Lowcountry signing National Letters of Intent.

Ashley Ridge

Christian Garland, football - Old Dominion

Oceanside Collegiate

Vaughn Blue, football - Liberty

Monroe Freeling, football - Georgia

Wando

Mikey Rosa, football - The Citadel

Woodland

Suderian Harrison, football - Virginia

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.