Early Signing Day in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - National Early Signing Day held on Wednesday with a handful of athletes from the Lowcountry signing National Letters of Intent.
Ashley Ridge
Christian Garland, football - Old Dominion
Oceanside Collegiate
Vaughn Blue, football - Liberty
Monroe Freeling, football - Georgia
Wando
Mikey Rosa, football - The Citadel
Woodland
Suderian Harrison, football - Virginia
