Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant mobile home

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says they believe a gas heater used by squatters in a vacant mobile...
Colleton County Fire-Rescue says they believe a gas heater used by squatters in a vacant mobile home was the cause of a Wednesday morning fire.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Fire-Rescue says they believe a gas heater used by squatters in a vacant mobile home was the cause of a Wednesday morning fire.

Firefighters arrived at the single-wide mobile home at 426 Widgeon Road around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday and found fire and smoke coming from several windows.

Firefighters say the fire had spread underneath the building and they had to use chainsaws to remove portions of the floor and front wall to fully extinguish the flames.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says no power was connected to the home and they believe squatters were using some type of gas heater for heat and the fire started in that area.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue battles an early-morning blaze Wednesday.
Colleton County Fire-Rescue battles an early-morning blaze Wednesday.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

