FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast arrives Friday, lasts through Christmas!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Major weather changes are on the way to the Lowcountry over the next 24 hours as an area of low pressure moves out and an Arctic cold front gets ready to move in!

TODAY: Rain Early. Mostly Cloudy. High 56.

FRIDAY: Shower Early. Turning Sunny, Windy and Cold. Temps fall from the 50s to the 30s in the morning. Wind chills in the 20s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunny and Cold. High 37.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly Sunny and Cold. High 42.

