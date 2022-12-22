SC Lottery
GP HOPE delivers toys and holiday cheer to Colleton County residents

Some folks in Colleton County had a great weekend thanks to GP H.O.P.E., Inc.
By Ann McGill
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some folks in Colleton County had a great weekend thanks to GP H.O.P.E., Inc. The group’s acronym stands for Green Pond Helping Our People Excel.

The nonprofit hosted its third annual toy and bike giveaway last Saturday.

More than 200 people turned out at the Ace Basin Parkway in Green Pond. Santa and firefighters helped the nonprofit give out clothes, shoes, and bikes, GP Hope founder Romeo Edwards said.

Chromebooks went to students with the highest GPA in grades 4 through 8. And everyone enjoyed a free meal.

“We would like to thank everyone who donated to this event,” Edwards said.

We would also like to thank Colleton County School District Superintendent, Dr. Valeria Cave, the Colleton County High School Wrestling team, and JAG students for volunteering their services by handing out items,” Edwards said.

GP Hope, Inc is a nonprofit organization located in Green Pond, SC in the Colleton County area. Its mission is to strengthen children and families by providing essential services to improve quality of life. Its vision is to nurture and empower the citizens of Green Pond.

