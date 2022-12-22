IOP County Park to close for 2 months while contractors work on $533K project

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County’s most popular beach park on the Isle of Palms will be closing for the next two months as crews work on a new project to increase accessibility.

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission said the closure from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28 is to give contractors more space to work on the $533,000 project.

The old Americans with Disabilities Act boardwalk was torn down in early November, and since then there has been no ADA access to the beach from the park, located near the Isle of Palms Connector on 14th Street.

During the closure, the parking lot, playground, restrooms, showers and beach access will be unavailable.

Half of the project will be funded through a federal grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Assistant Director of Parks Lynn Jenness said entry rates to the park will not be affected because of the project.

Jenness said the new ADA boardwalk will have the same footprint as the previous one, but it will be 2 feet wider, have an extended shower deck with two additional showers and an observation deck close to the beach.

The project also calls for replacing railings on the main boardwalk and park center as well as adding additional concrete around the outdoor grills.

“It’s a safety issue of having those boardwalks open with no railings, but also, the contractors have to do a lot of things to keep the site safe and secure while the general public is in it,” Jenness said. “They can work a lot faster and get the project done faster if they don’t have to secure it on a daily basis for the public to come in and out.”

The park will reopen on March 1, but the new boardwalk won’t be ready until around April.

Jenness said people can still access the beach through the nearby city parking lots but not through the park during the closure.

