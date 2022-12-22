SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

‘It makes me really happy’: Teen who walks several miles to work, school gifted car for Christmas

The co-workers and friends of Ian Vinziant gathered at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant where Vinziant works for a Secret Santa event.
By Lauren Harksen and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A young man who walks to and from work and school received the gift of a lifetime Wednesday.

The co-workers and friends of Ian Vinziant gathered at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant where Vinziant works for a Secret Santa event.

Vinziant is a senior at Gardendale High School who not only balances school and nearly 40 hours of work every week, but he also does it all while walking nearly everywhere he goes, according to WBRC.

“I really didn’t know what to believe,” Vinziant said. “I was thinking it was a prank. They were all just gonna make a little laugh. I didn’t know I was actually going to get a car of my own.”

Vinziant’s co-worker Hannah Graham said he is the sweetest co-worker who works hard and is always on time, if not early to work despite having to walk there.

Graham said Vinziant walks about two miles to work and one and a half miles to school.

This knowledge made her and Rileigh George come up with a seemingly crazy idea of what to gift him.

“We were like, ‘let’s get him a car for Christmas,’” Graham said. “I don’t know how we’re going to do that.”

The two started a GoFundMe and raised $700, which was not quite enough to purchase a car.

But that’s when Lisa Easterwood stepped in and offered up an older car.

“This car has been a blessing to us,” Easterwood said. “I ended up buying this car at a time, I had just come through a really hard season in my own life, and so it’s been a blessing to me, and I always felt like one day I would pass it on to someone else.”

Easterwood said she was surprised with a new car from her husband for her birthday during the summer. She waited months for the perfect opportunity to gift the other car.

“I saw a Facebook post about a young man needing a car and I just knew -- I just felt in my heart that’s where it’s supposed to be,” she said.

The surprise gift from the stranger nearly overwhelmed Vinziant.

“This lady here who I’ve never met, never seen, never even talk to just donated this to me … it makes me really happy,” he said. “It really does. This is probably, like, the best Christmas present I’ve ever gotten.”

Graham said Easterwood wouldn’t accept a dime from the GoFundMe. Instead, they will be gifting the $700 back to Vinziant to get a car tag, gas, and anything else he and his family needs right now.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elleyon Adrian White, 21, faces several felony charges of burglary first degree, armed robbery...
21-year-old man wanted on felony charges arrested by SWAT team
Lee Correctional Institution is a maximum security prison in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the...
Director of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after 14 months
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
A husband says his wife was being treated for other health complication prior to falling and...
Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says

Latest News

Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Man struck, killed by fire truck
Being raised as a proud Italian Catholic, he started his prosperous project in 1975. It’s a...
80-year-old builds massive 400-piece nativity scene that’s 50 years in the making
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine
Being raised as a proud Italian Catholic, he started his prosperous project in 1975. It’s a...
80-year-old builds massive 400-piece nativity scene that’s 50 years in the making
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say