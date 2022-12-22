SC Lottery
Local US Postal Service facility sees record numbers ahead of holidays

Employees at one Lowcountry USPS facility are keeping busy this holiday season.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - No, it’s not Santa’s Workshop, but employees are working just as hard as they are in the North Pole. We’re talking about the U.S. Postal Service, where officials say they’re ready to deliver.

Things are being separated, sorted and shipped out in record fashion.

Charleston Plant leader Jennifer Goldstein says things have slowed a little as we close in on the holiday season, but overall, the numbers are up especially compared to last year.

“We’ve seen a drop since last week in actual package volume, but this far through peek just for small packages we’ve processed 2.3 million packages, as far as letter mail, we’ve processed 5 million,” Goldstein said.

For those of you who have packages to send, believe it or not you still have time-- two days to be exact.

If you can make it to the post office by Dec. 23, USPS officials say your package will make it to its destination by Christmas, but you will have to use Priority Mail Express, which costs a little more.

