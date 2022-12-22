SC Lottery
Man arrested in North Charleston bank robbery

The North Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a bank.
The North Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a bank.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a bank.

David Lawrence Brown, 31, was charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal, jail records show.

Officers responded to the CPM Federal Credit Union on E. Montague Avenue on Nov. 30.

Officers say Brown slipped the bank teller a note stating his intention to rob the bank before leaving with an undetermined amount of cash.

Detectives say evidence and video from the scene allowed them to identify Brown as the suspect.

Brown was arrested Wednesday in Moncks Corner by members of the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force. He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

