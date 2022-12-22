SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Man burned after explosion inside Colleton Co. home

Firefighters say a man suffered serious burns after an explosion inside his mobile home Tuesday...
Firefighters say a man suffered serious burns after an explosion inside his mobile home Tuesday night.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say a man suffered serious burns after an explosion inside his mobile home Tuesday night.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says the call came in just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday about a fire in the 100 block of Crumbley Road.

The injured man told firefighters he was transferring propane from a larger tank into smaller tanks when one exploded.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and fire from a doublewide mobile home and the injured man in his front yard.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from a doublewide mobile home and the...
Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from a doublewide mobile home and the injured man in his front yard.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

Firefighters said that neighbors heard the explosion and were working to help the man when crews arrived.

Firefighters say they knocked the exterior flames down before entering to finish extinguishing the fire.

The man was taken to a burn center for his injuries.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elleyon Adrian White, 21, faces several felony charges of burglary first degree, armed robbery...
21-year-old man wanted on felony charges arrested by SWAT team
Lee Correctional Institution is a maximum security prison in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the...
Director of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after 14 months
A husband says his wife was being treated for other health complication prior to falling and...
Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a bank.
Man arrested in North Charleston bank robbery
VIDEO: Man arrested in North Charleston bank robbery
VIDEO: Man arrested in North Charleston bank robbery
Airport officials say they’re expecting Thursday to be the busiest travel day this week.
Charleston International Airport prepping for a busy Thursday with extra staffing, increased shuttle frequency
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Environmental activists express concerns on septic tank pollution in coastal waterways