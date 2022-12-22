Man burned after explosion inside Colleton Co. home

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say a man suffered serious burns after an explosion inside his mobile home Tuesday night.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says the call came in just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday about a fire in the 100 block of Crumbley Road.

The injured man told firefighters he was transferring propane from a larger tank into smaller tanks when one exploded.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and fire from a doublewide mobile home and the injured man in his front yard.

Firefighters said that neighbors heard the explosion and were working to help the man when crews arrived.

Firefighters say they knocked the exterior flames down before entering to finish extinguishing the fire.

The man was taken to a burn center for his injuries.

