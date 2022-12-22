SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Man dies after shooting that killed unborn child in Greenwood

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Javier Williams. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person and an unborn child on Tuesday morning.

Officers said they responded to the Cardinal Glenn apartments just after 1:30 a.m. after someone reported gunshots.

According to officers, two victims had already been taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries before they arrived. Witnesses told officers that a man was trying to get into a car when the suspect showed up and shot him with some kind of rifle. According to witnesses, a woman sitting inside the vehicle the man was trying to get into was also shot.

The man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, he passed away at around 10:46 a.m. on December 21, 2022. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Gabriel Goode from Greenwood.

The other victim was shot in the back and had non-life-threatening injuries. However, officers said she was nine months pregnant, and sadly, her unborn child died following the incident.

The suspect, 21-year-old Javier Williams, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder. Records show that Williams posted a $24,000 surety bond on December 19 for gun and drug charges that he received a few days before.

On Tuesday evening, Chief of Police TJ Chaudoin posted an update on the situation to Facebook.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Williams appeared before a judge for an arraignment where he was told the following:

  • He could face up to 10 years for the possession of a machine gun charge.
  • He could face the death penalty for the murder charge.
  • He could face up to 30 years for the attempted murder charge.
  • He could face up to five years for the possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime charge.
Javier Williams appears before a judge in Greenwood County on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, as...
Javier Williams appears before a judge in Greenwood County on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, as he learned about the charges he faced.(Fox Carolina News)

This is an active investigation, according to officers. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elleyon Adrian White, 21, faces several felony charges of burglary first degree, armed robbery...
21-year-old man wanted on felony charges arrested by SWAT team
Lee Correctional Institution is a maximum security prison in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the...
Director of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after 14 months
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
A husband says his wife was being treated for other health complication prior to falling and...
Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a bank.
Man arrested in North Charleston bank robbery
Khalid Khareem Deas, 44, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, first-degree.
N. Charleston man accused of sexually assaulting child
A bill referred to the House Ways and Means Committee would give South Carolinians the...
SC lawmaker to introduce bill that would send South Carolinians to space
Several roads blocked by coastal flood waters Thursday morning have since reopened to traffic.
Downtown Charleston roads reopen after morning coastal flooding
Very cold conditions are expected Friday night with lows near 20 and wind chill values between...
FIRST ALERT: Wind chill could drop below 10 by Saturday morning