Man injured in early-morning Ladson shooting

Deputies say a Ladson man was injured by broken glass after someone fired at his home shortly...
Deputies say a Ladson man was injured by broken glass after someone fired at his home shortly after midnight Thursday morning.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say one person was injured shortly after midnight Tuesday morning in a shooting in the Ladson area.

Deputies responded to a report of gunfire in the 4400 block of Garwood Drive in the Woodside Manor community where they found shell casings and a home that had been damaged by gunfire, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

A man from the home suffered a superficial wound to the leg, possibly from broken glass caused by the gunfire, Knapp said. He refused help from first responders and drove himself to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting. No arrests have been made so far and there was no description of the shooter available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

