SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

McMaster issues executive order ahead of winter weather

Gov. Henry McMaster has waived some transportation regulations ahead of possible winter weather...
Gov. Henry McMaster has waived some transportation regulations ahead of possible winter weather that could affect portions of the state this weekend.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has waived some transportation regulations ahead of possible winter weather that could affect portions of the state this weekend.

Executive Order 2022-40 states that South Carolina could experience “hazardous winter weather conditions or a prolonged period of cold temperatures, which has increased the demand for certain heating fuels and other essential commodities.”

The order temporarily suspends “certain rules and regulations” for commercial vehicles and operators. Those regulations include rules on registration, permitting, length, width, weight, load and hours of service for any vehicles responding to emergency conditions.

It includes commercial vehicles transporting “essential goods and products, such as food, water, medicine, medical supplies and equipment, fuels and petroleum products (to include gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, fuel oil, kerosene, propane, liquid petroleum, and other refined petroleum products and related equipment and assets), livestock, poultry, feed for livestock and poultry, and crops and other agricultural products ready to be harvested.

Portions of SC under wind chill advisory

The Midlands and Upstate of South Carolina is under a wind chill advisory from 7 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday with very cold wind chills expected.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Those areas of the state, along with east central Georgia, could see wind chills ranging between 5 degrees to -5 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said gusty winds could drive wind chill readings to between 0 and 10 degrees Friday night into Saturday morning.

A wind chill advisory for the Lowcountry and Pee Dee regions may be issued.

Cold temperatures and wind chills will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elleyon Adrian White, 21, faces several felony charges of burglary first degree, armed robbery...
21-year-old man wanted on felony charges arrested by SWAT team
Lee Correctional Institution is a maximum security prison in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the...
Director of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after 14 months
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
A husband says his wife was being treated for other health complication prior to falling and...
Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man injured in early-morning Ladson shooting
Tyrike Mitchell, 19, is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the...
1 killed, 1 arrested in shooting at Summerville apartment complex
Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree.
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 1 killed, 1 arrested in shooting at Summerville apartment complex