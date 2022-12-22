SC Lottery
N. Charleston man accused of sexually assaulting child

Khalid Khareem Deas, 44, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, first-degree.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Dec. 22, 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man is in custody after being accused of sexually assaulting a child over a three-year period.

The mother of the victim and the victim went to North Charleston City Hall on Aug. 8, 2022, to report past sexual abuse.

During a counseling session, the victim revealed she had been sexually assaulted by a man between the ages of five and eight years old, according to an incident report.

The report states the assaults happened from Aug. 8, 2011, to Aug. 8, 2013.

Deas was eventually arrested by the North Charleston Police Department and booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

