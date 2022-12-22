SC Lottery
PJ Hall has double-double, Clemson beats Georgia Tech 79-66

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — PJ Hall scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Clemson rolled to a 79-66 victory over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

Clemson (10-3, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won six of its last seven games since its 74-71 loss to then No. 25 Iowa at the Emerald Coast Classic on Nov. 25.

Hall was 12 of 18 from the field, has scored 20-plus points in four of his last six games and collected his fourth career double-double. Brevin Galloway, Hunter Tyson and Chase Hunter added 14 points apiece for Clemson, which shot 50% (31 of 62) from the floor. Galloway and Tyson made all five of the Tigers’ 3-pointers.

Miles Kelly scored 17 points for Georgia Tech (7-5, 0-2). Kyle Sturdivant added 14 points and Jalon Moore had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Galloway stretched the Tigers’ lead to 62-40 with 9:44 remaining. Georgia Tech pulled within 12 points with 1:16 to play but didn’t get closer.

Clemson took the lead for good at the 12:30 mark of the first half and led 40-26 at the break. The Tigers shot 17 of 31 (55%) with 28 points coming from the paint. Hall had 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Clemson hosts North Carolina State on Dec. 30. Georgia Tech, which has lost three of its last four games, plays at home against No. 6 Virginia on New Year’s Eve.

