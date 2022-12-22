SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’

Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree.
Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airport Police say a woman is facing a charge after attacking her husband Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport.

Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree.

The Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for “an active domestic” at 2:50 p.m. Arriving officers broke up two people and then began interviewing the suspect and victim.

The woman said she and her husband had flown to South Carolina for a vacation. She then saw several indecent photos in her husband’s phone, which led to an argument, according to an incident report.

“The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” the incident report reads.

In the interview with the victim, Airport Police say he provided the same timeline of events but denied being kicked by the woman.

Investigators say they pulled surveillance video that showed the suspect kicking the victim twice in the legs, throwing his cell phone and attempting to strike his face.

The woman admitted to hitting the victim and was arrested, according to the incident report.

Barbour is currently booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elleyon Adrian White, 21, faces several felony charges of burglary first degree, armed robbery...
21-year-old man wanted on felony charges arrested by SWAT team
Lee Correctional Institution is a maximum security prison in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the...
Director of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after 14 months
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
A husband says his wife was being treated for other health complication prior to falling and...
Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man injured in early-morning Ladson shooting
Tyrike Mitchell, 19, is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the...
1 killed, 1 arrested in shooting at Summerville apartment complex
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 1 killed, 1 arrested in shooting at Summerville apartment complex
Deputies say a Ladson man was injured by broken glass after someone fired at his home shortly...
Man injured in early-morning Ladson shooting