SC lawmaker to introduce bill that would send South Carolinians to space

A bill referred to the House Ways and Means Committee would give South Carolinians the opportunity to take a ride to space.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A bill referred to the House Ways and Means Committee would give South Carolinians the opportunity to take a ride to space.

South Carolina State Representative Neal Collins (R-Pickens) pre-filed a bill that would create the Blue Origin Flight Lottery Commission.

The commission would then create an annual lottery that would allow a South Carolina resident to fly on a Blue Origin flight.

The bill proposes a committee of seven members:

  • A representative of the McNair Center appointed by the governor
  • A representative of Clemson’s College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences, appointed by the Governor
  • A representative of the Governor’s School of Science and Math, appointed by the Governor
  • Executive Director of the Department of Commerce, or his designee
  • One member of the House of Representatives, appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives
  • One member of the Senate, appointed by the President of the Senate
  • One member of the general public, appointed by the Governor

The commission would be tasked with creating the lottery along with the eligibility criteria for the lottery. The criteria would include encouraging careers in the field of science, technology, engineering or mathematics.

The commission would be required to report its activities and eligibility criteria no later than one year from the time the bill is signed.

