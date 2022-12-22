South Carolina Announces December Signing Class

The University of South Carolina announced 21 players have inked national letters of intent, as the December 2022 football signing period opened on Wednesday. The list includes 20 high school seniors and one junior college transfer.

NAME POS HT WT HOMETOWN (HIGH/LAST SCHOOL)

CJ Adams WR 6-2 210 Mableton, Ga. (Pebblebrook)

Markee Anderson OL 6-4 320 Roebuck, S.C. (Dorman)

Tosin Babalade OL 6-5 320 Hyattsville, Md. (DeMatha Catholic)

Trovon Baugh OL 6-4 315 Atlanta, Ga. (Pace Academy)

Djay Braswell RB 5-11 200 Sandersville, Ga. (Washington County)

Judge Collier DB 6-1 190 Rock Hill, S.C. (Legion Collegiate Academy)

Connor Cox TE 6-5 225 Jacksonville, Fla. (The Bolles School)

Elijah Davis DL 6-3 262 Wagener, S.C. (Wagener-Salley/East Mississippi C.C.)

Kelton Henderson WR 6-0 175 Lehigh Acres, Fla. (Lehigh Senior)

Grayson Howard LB 6-4 225 Jacksonville, Fla. (Andrew Jackson)

Jalon Kilgore DB 6-1 200 Eatonton, Ga. (Putnam County)

Xzavier McLeod DL 6-5 300 Camden, S.C. (Camden)

Reid Mikeska TE 6-6 230 Cypress, Texas (Bridgeland)

Monteque Rhames II EDGE 6-5 240 Manning, S.C. (Manning)

Tyshawn Russell WR 6-0 170 Harrisburg, Pa. (Bishop McDevitt)

Kamron Sandlin TE 6-3 220 Anniston, Ala. (Anniston)

Zahbari Sandy DB 6-2 200 Washington, D.C. (St. John’s College)

Jatavius Shivers OL 6-6 295 Villa Rice, Ga. (Villa Rica)

Vicari Swain DB 6-1 185 Carrollton, Ga. (Central)

Desmond Umeozulu EDGE 6-6 240 Upper Marlboro, Md. (C.H. Flowers)

Cam Upshaw DB 6-1 190 Perry, Fla. (Taylor County)

CJ ADAMS

Wide Receiver 6-2 210

Mableton, Ga. (Pebblebrook)

Wide receiver prospect who played at Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Ga... nicknamed “ShowTime”... led the Falcons to the Georgia 7A state playoffs in 2022...coached by Leroy Hood... made the transition from quarterback to wide receiver in 2021... led Pebblebrook with 936 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 54 catches... also rushed for 133 yards and four scores... helped the Falcons make Georgia’s AAAAAAA playoffs...primarily played quarterback as a sophomore in 2020... also played some free safety during his prep career... played on Pebblebrook’s nationally-ranked basketball squad...rated the 84th-best player in Georgia, the No. 114 wide receiver in the country and No. 830 overall according to 247Sports Composite... rated the 82nd-best player in Georgia, the No. 130 wide receiver in the country and No. 869 overall according to On3 Composite... ESPN ranked him as the 88th-best player in the state and the No. 122 wide receiver in the country... full name is Craig Adams Jr.

MARKEE ANDERSON

Offensive Line 6-4 320

Roebuck, S.C. (Dorman)

Highly-touted in-state offensive line prospect who prepped at Dorman High School...played for head coach Dustin Curtis... helped the Cavaliers to nine wins and a trip to the second-round of the Class 5A playoffs...named to the all-state team and was the Class 5A Upper State Lineman of the Year...selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas where he was the starting left tackle and in the Under Armour All-America game... considered the No. 2 player in the Palmetto State, the sixth-best interior offensive lineman and 128th overall in the 247Sports Composite... ranked as the second-best player in the state, the No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the country and No. 147 overall in On3 Consensus... ranked the second-best player in the state, the 15th-best offensive tackle in the country and No. 134 on the ESPN300.

TOSIN BABALADE

Offensive Line 6-5 320

Hyattsville, Md. (DeMatha Catholic)

Offensive line prospect who played left tackle for DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland... helped the Stags to a 10-2 record and a spot in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division championship game as a senior... coached by Bill McGregor...rated as the fifth-best player in Maryland, the 22nd-best offensive tackle in the country and No. 247 overall by 247Sports Composite... considered the fourth-best player in Maryland, the No. 16 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 215 overall in the On3 Consensus... ranked as the seventh-best player in the state, the 11th-best offensive tackle in the nation and No. 291 on the ESPN300...given name is Oluwatosin Babalade.

TROVON BAUGH

Offensive Line 6-4 315

Atlanta, Ga. (Pace Academy)

Offensive line prospect from Pace Academy in Atlanta... was an All-Region selection as a senior... lined up on the right side of Pace Academy’s line getting snaps at both the tackle and guard positions.... helped the Knights to an 8-3 record and a spot in Georgia’s AAAA playoffs... played primarily at right guard in 2021... helped pave the way for an offense that averaged over four yards per carry and rushed for more than 1,500 yards... selected to play in the Under Armour AllAmerica game... rated the 34th-best player in the Peach State, the 18th-best interior defensive lineman in the country and No. 358 overall by 247Sports Composite... considered the 30th-best player in Georgia, the country’s 23rd-best interior offensive lineman and No. 345 overall in the On3 Consensus... ESPN ranked him as the 38th-best player in the Peach State and the 16th-best offensive guard in the country.

DJAY BRASWELL

Running Back 5-11 200

Sandersville, Ga. (Washington County)

Running back prospect who played for Washington County in Sandersville, Ga... rushed for 974 yards as a senior, averaging 6.8 yards per carry, leading the Golden Hawks to the state 2A playoffs as a senior... rushed 80 times for 1,091 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior... also runs track at Washington County... won the Georgia 2A state 100-meter title as a junior with a clocking of 10.72 and captured the 200m gold in 21.99... was a state qualifier in the sprints as a sophomore after posting 10.75 and 22.02 marks... was considered the 22nd-best prospect in Georgia, the 16thbest running back in the nation and No. 259 overall, according to the 247Sports Composite... rated the 19th-best player in the Peach State, the 14th-best running back in the country and No. 227 overall in the On3 Consensus... ranked as the 20th-best player in the state, the 14th-best running back in the country and No. 243 on the ESPN300... given name is Dontavius Braswell Jr.

JUDGE COLLIER

Defensive Back 6-1 190

Rock Hill, S.C. (Legion Collegiate Academy)

Played slot corner, box linebacker and deep safety at Legion Collegiate Academy in Rock Hill, S.C... the Lancers were coached by Strait Herron... credited with 26 tackles and three pass breakups as a junior... selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl... also played basketball... considered the 16th-best player in the Palmetto State and the 88th-best “athlete” in the country according to 247Sports Composite... ranked as the 21st-best player in the state, the 112th-best safety in the country by On3 Consensus... ESPN rated him as the 13th-best player in the state and the 84th-ranked “athlete” in the country.

CONNOR COX

Tight End 6-5 225

Jacksonville, Fla. (The Bolles School)

Tight end prospect from The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla... lined up split out, as an H-back and in-line... caught 30 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns as a senior, helping Bolles to the state semifinals in Florida’s 2M division... earned Florida TimesUnion Super 11 recognition... as a junior in 2021, got snaps at both wide receiver and tight end... helped the Bulldogs to an 8-3 mark playing at the 4A level... coached by Matt Toblin... rated the 111th-best player in the state of Florida, the 33rd-best tight end in the country and No. 687 overall according to 247Sports Composite... ranked as the 103rd-best player in Florida, the 38th-best tight end prospect in the country and No. 653 on the On3 Consensus... ESPN considered him the 171st-best player in the Sunshine State and the 25th-best tight end in the land... comes from the same high school that produced former Gamecock tight end and first round draft pick Hayden Hurst.

ELIJAH DAVIS

Defensive Line 6-3 262

Wagener, S.C. (Wagener-Salley/East Mississippi C.C.)

Junior college defensive lineman who was a two-year starter at East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, Miss... helped the Lions to an 8-3 record and the MACCC title in 2022... earned first team all-conference and All-Region 23 honors... recorded 35 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks as a sophomore... led the Lions to a 9-1 record and the MACCC North Division title in 2021... collected 25 tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss as a freshman... coached by Buddy Stephens... ranked as the top JUCO defensive lineman in the country and No. 4 overall in the 247Sports Composite... listed as the top JUCO defensive line prospect and No. 3 overall in On3 Consensus... rated No. 2 nationally on the 2023 ESPN Junior College Top 50... played his high school ball in the Palmetto State at Wagener-Salley... was the 2020 Region 3-A Co-Defensive Player of the Year and a Class A All-sate selection as a senior... member of Team South Carlina (Border Bowl VIII) and the 2020 All-Aiken Standard Football Team, and was an Aiken Standard Defensive Player of the Year finalist... ranked by 247Sports as the state’s No. 9 porspect.

KELTON HENDERSON

Wide Receiver 6-0 175

Fort Myers, Fla.

(Lehigh Senior)

Speedy wide receiver from Fort Myers, Fla. who prepped at Lehigh Senior High School... helped the Lightning and head coach James Chaney to a 5-4 record in 2022... selected to play in the Under Armour All-America game... also participate in track & field... qualified for Florida’s 3A state track meet in the long jump where he placed sixth in 2022... played on both sides of the ball for Island Coast High School in 2021... earned NewsPress AllArea honorable mention honors... scored six touchdowns while catching 10 passes for 222 yards and rushed 17 times for 108 yards... also recorded 20 tackles with an interception... considered the 70th-best player in the Sunshine State, the 19th-best “athlete” in the country and No. 375 overall by 247Sports Composite... considered the 83rdbest player in Florida, the 65th-best wide receiver in the country and No. 460 overall by On3 Consensus... ranked as the No., 35 player in the state, the ninth-best “athlete” in the country and No. 148 on the ESPN300.

GRAYSON HOWARD

Linebacker 6-4 225

Jacksonville, Fla. (Andrew Jackson)

“Pup” played the MIKE linebacker position, helping Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville, Fla.) win its first district title since 2009 and make the Sunshine State’s new 2M playoffs in 2022... totaled 188 tackles in 11 games with 106 solo stops... invited to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl... coached by Christopher Foy... was a News4JaxSports firstteam and an All-Gateway selection in 2021... made a team-leading 157 tackles with 14 tackles for loss... helped the Tigers to a 7-4 mark and a spot in the 4A playoffs, its best season in 12 years... as a sophomore in 2000, earned Florida Times-Union All First-Coast third-team honors after logging over 100 tackles in nine games... rated the 40th-best prospect in the state of Florida, the 14thbest linebacker in the country and No. 172 overall, according to 247Sports Composite...considered the 41st-best player in Florida, the 19th-best linebacker in the country and No. 185 overall on On3 Consensus... ranked as the 43rd-best player in the state, the 15thbest outside linebacker and No. 181 on the ESPN300.

JALON KILGORE

Defensive Back 6-1 200

Eatonton, Ga. (Putnam County)

Defensive back prospect from Putnam County in Georgia... played on both sides of the ball for Putnam County, working at wide receiver on offense and safety on defense... named the Georgia Region 4-AA Athlete of the Year as a junior in 2021... caught 34 passes for 921 yards and 11 TDs... credited with 88 tackles, eight pass breakups and four forced fumbles... also competes in track & field and on the basketball hardwood...owns personal bests of 11.62 in the 100, 51.71 in the 400 and 23-7 in the long jump...was the Georgia 2A long jump state champ as a sophomore... ranked as the 39th-best prospect in Georgia, the 38th-best safety in the country and No. 402 overall according to 247Sports Composite... rated the 32ndbest player in the Peach State, the 29th-best safety in the country and No. 350 overall by On3 Composite... ESPN ranked him as the 48th-best player in the state and the No. 37 safety in the nation... has a twin brother, Gerald, who plays quarterback.

XZAVIER MCLEOD

Defensive Line 6-5 300

Camden, S.C. (Camden)

Defensive lineman from Camden (S.C.) High School... named the state’s Mr. Football following his senior season... helped the Bulldogs and head coach Brian Rimpf to a 9-4 record and into the third round of the state 3A playoffs as a senior... credited with 51 tackles including 17 tackles for loss in 2021, 45 tackles with 12 TFLs in 2020 and 20 stops with 5 TFLs in 2019... earned a 3A all-state selection from the South Carolina Football Coaches Association as a sophomore... selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas and in the Under Armour All-America game... ranked as the Palmetto State’s third-best player, the 25th-best defensive lineman in the country and No. 186 overall by 247Sports Composite... considered the third-best prospect in the state, the 23rd-best defensive lineman in the country and No. 198 overall by On3 Composite... ranked third in South Carolina, ninth among defensive tackles and 136th on the ESPN300 list.

REID MIKESKA

Tight End 6-6 230

Cypress, Texas (Bridgeland)

Tight end prospect who played his high school ball at Bridgeland in Cypress, Texas... caught 21 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns in 2022 as the Bears went 6-5...was a finalist for the Houston Touchdown Club Offensive Player of the Year and was a Texas District 16-6A second-team selection as a senior... coached by David Raffield... played tight end, H-back, and receiver as a junior... caught 24 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns in 2021... helped the Bears to an 11-3 record and a Texas 6A D-II regional final... considered the 179th-best player in the state of Texas and the 45th-best tight end in the country in the 247Sports Composite...ranked as the 195th-best player in the Lone Star State, and the 58th-best tight end in the nation according to On3 Consensus... ESPN ranked him as the 82nd-best player in Texas and the 18th-best tight end-H in the country.

MONTEQUE RHAMES II

EDGE 6-5 240

Sumter, S.C. (Manning)

EDGE rusher who played his senior season for Manning (S.C.) High School after transferring from Sumter (S.C.)... helped the Mon-archs and head coach Reggie Kennedy to a 9-3 record and the second round of the 3A state playoffs... compiled 82 tackles including 22.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks as a junior for Sumter High in 2021... helped Sumter to a 10-2 record and a spot in the 5A state quarterfinals... finished his sophomore season with 45 tackles including 10.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, helping Sumter to an 8-1 record and an appearance in the 5A state semifinals... selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.. rated the fourth-best player in South Carolina, the No. 41 EDGE rusher in the country and No. 364 overall according to 247Sports Composite... rated as the state’s fourth-best player, the 38th-best EDGE rusher in the nation and No. 343 overall on On3 Consensus... ESPN ranked him as the state’s fifth-best player and the 52nd-best defensive end in the nation.

TYSHAWN RUSSELL

WIDE RECEIVER 6-0 170

Harrisburg, Pa. (Bishop McDevitt)

Played wide receiver for Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg, Pa.. helped the Crusaders to the 4A PIAA state championship... finished his senior season with 61 catches for 1,334 yards and 22 touchdowns... coached by Jeff Weachter... did not start playing wide receiver until his senior year of high school... played cornerback and safety as a junior, collecting 29 tackles with two interceptions... ranked as the 29th-best player in the state and the 71st-best “athlete” in the nation by On3 Composite.

KAMRON SANDLIN

Tight End 6-3 220

Anniston, Ala. (Anniston)

Quarterback at Anniston (Ala.) High School who figures to play tight end at the college level... helped the Bulldogs to an 11-1 record and into the third round of the state 4A playoffs... ranked as the No. 36 player in the state of Alabama, the 81st-rated “athlete” in the country and No. 1012 overall according to 247Sports Composite... ranked as the 35thbest in the state, the 51st-best tight end in the nation and No. 953 overall in the On3 Consensus... considered the 34th-best player in Alabama and the 100th-best “athlete” in the nation by ESPN.

ZAHBARI SANDY

Defensive Back 6-2 200

Washington, D.C. (St. John’s College)

Defensive back who was the first public commit for the class of 2023 for the Gamecocks... helped St. John’s College in Washington, D.C. go 8-4 in his senior season and led the Cadets to a win over DeMatha in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division championship game... coached by Gary Fasching... primarily played safety during an abbreviated sophomore season in the spring of 2021... rated the fourth-best player in the District of Columbia, the 56th-best safety in the country and No. 617 overall according to 247Sports Composite... ranked as the fifth best player in D.C., the 55th-best safety in the country and No. 587 overall by On3 Consensus... ESPN considered him the fifth-best player in D.C. and the 69th-best cornerback in the nation.

JATAVIUS SHIVERS

Offensive Line 6-6 295

Villa Rica, Ga. (Villa Rica)

Offensive lineman who prepped at Villa Rica (Ga.) High School... coached by Tim Barron... the Wildcats went 4-6 in Class AAAAA in 2022... worked at both right tackle and left tackle in a run-heavy spread offense in 2021... earned Georgia Region 6-AAAAA second-team honors.... considered the 98thbest player in the state of Georgia, the 79th best offensive tackle in the country and No. 969 overall according to 247Sports Composite... ranked as the 96th-best player in the state, the 62nd-best offensive tackle in the land and No. 958 overall by On3 Consensus.

VICARI SWAIN

Defensive Back 6-1 185

Carrollton, Ga. (Central)

Defensive back who played at Central High School in Carrollton, Ga... racked up nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 17 career touchdown receptions with 13 interceptions over his prep career... scored 10 total TDs as a senior for the Trojans in 2022 with seven receiving, two interception returns, and one kickoff return... caught 41 passes for 660 yards, credited with 43 tackles, six interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two kick blocks... played a major role in Carrollton Central’s 8-4 campaign and Georgia 4A second-round playoff appearance... named the 2021 Region 7-AAAA Athlete of the Year... got snaps on both sides of the ball for a Carrollton (Ga.) Central squad that went 5-6... caught 47 passes for 855 yards and eight touchdowns, credited with 28 tackles and six interceptions (three returned for touchdowns)... played in all three phases as a sophomore in 2020... posted 10 catches for 212 yards with two touchdowns and had one interception... also plays baseball... rated the 24th-best prospect in Georgia, the 10thbest “athlete” in the country and No. 272 overall, according to the 247Sports Composite... considered the seventh-best player in the state, the third-best “athlete” in the country and No. 104 on the On3 Consensus.

DESMOND UMEOZULU

EDGE 6-6 240

Upper Marlboro, Md. (C.H. Flowers)

EDGE rusher from C.H. Flowers High School in Springdale, Md... played tight end and defensive end... led the Jaguars to a 13-1 record and a spot in the 4A state championship game as a senior... coached by Dameon Powell... as a junior, helped C.H. Flowers to an 11-2 record and a spot in the Maryland 4A state semifinals... selected to play in the Under Armour All-America game... ranked as the third-best prospect in Maryland, the 21st-best EDGE rusher and No. 159 overall in the 247Sports Composite... rated as the third-best player in the state, the 22nd-best EDGE rusher in the nation and No. 168 overall by On3 Composite... considered the third best player in Maryland, the 15th-best defensive end in the country and No. 114 on the ESPN300.

CAM UPSHAW

Defensive Back 6-1 190

Perry, Fla. (Taylor County)

Defensive back prospect from Taylor County in Perry, Fla... coached by Ocho Ellis... the Bulldogs went 4-6 in his senior season... totaled 52 tackles and an interception as a junior in 2021 for Gadsden County... helped his squad make the 4A state playoffs... also played quarterback and threw for 490 yards and 6 scores while rushing for 268 yards and a touchdown... was rated the No. 128 player in the state of Florida, the 74th-best safety in the country and No. 869 overall according to 247Sports Composite... rated as the 138th-best player in the Sunshine State, the 88th-best safety in the country and No. 974 overall by On3 Consensus... considered the 107th-best player in the state and the 45thbest safety in the nation by ESPN... given name is Cameron Upshaw Jr.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.