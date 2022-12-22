SC Lottery
Tips for protecting your pets during extremely cold weather

With subfreezing temperatures in our forecast, it’s important to make sure your fur babies are protected. Experts are offering some tips.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - With subfreezing temperatures in our forecast, it’s important to make sure your fur babies are protected.

Exposure to winter’s dry, cold air and chilly rain, sleet and snow can cause chapped paws, itchy, flaking skin, and other discomforts for pets.

To help prevent cold weather dangers from affecting your pet’s health, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends following these tips:

  • Keep your home humidified and towel dry your pet as soon as he comes inside, paying special attention to his feet and in-between the toes.
  • Never shave your dog down to the skin in winter, as a longer coat will provide more warmth.
  • After each walk, wash and dry your pet’s feet and stomach to remove ice, salt and chemicals - and check for cracks in paw pads or redness between the toes.
  • Bathe your pets as little as possible during cold spells. Washing too often can remove essential oils and increase the chance of developing dry, flaky skin.
  • Massaging petroleum jelly or other paw protectants into paw pads before going outside can help protect from salt and chemical agents. Booties provide even more coverage and can also prevent sand and salt from getting lodged between bare toes and causing irritation.
  • Like coolant, antifreeze is a lethal poison for dogs and cats. Be sure to thoroughly clean up any spills from your vehicle.
  • Feeding your pet a little bit more during the cold weather months can provide much-needed calories, and making sure she has plenty of water to drink will help keep her well-hydrated and her skin less dry.
  • Make sure your companion animal has a warm place to sleep, off the floor and away from all drafts.
  • Remember, if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet, so keep your animals inside.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

