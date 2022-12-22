SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say

First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100 miles east of Dallas.((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A tree trimmer in Texas died Thursday morning after he fell out of a tree, officials said.

First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, about 100 miles east of Dallas.

Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said EMS pronounced the worker dead on the scene.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. Officials are still investigating the fall, Christian said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elleyon Adrian White, 21, faces several felony charges of burglary first degree, armed robbery...
21-year-old man wanted on felony charges arrested by SWAT team
Lee Correctional Institution is a maximum security prison in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the...
Director of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after 14 months
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
A husband says his wife was being treated for other health complication prior to falling and...
Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says

Latest News

Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Man struck, killed by fire truck
Being raised as a proud Italian Catholic, he started his prosperous project in 1975. It’s a...
80-year-old builds massive 400-piece nativity scene that’s 50 years in the making
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine
Being raised as a proud Italian Catholic, he started his prosperous project in 1975. It’s a...
80-year-old builds massive 400-piece nativity scene that’s 50 years in the making