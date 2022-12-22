SC Lottery
‘Violent crime spree’: 3 facing new charges in Orangeburg carjacking

Dwayne Smalls, 18, of Holly Hill; Ja'Quail Mack, 17, of Bowman; and Nasir Washington, 18, or Orangeburg, have each been charged with criminal conspiracy and carjacking(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Orangeburg County filed new charges against three suspects who have been previously charged with a November killing.

Dwayne Smalls, 18, of Holly Hill; Ja’Quail Mack, 17, of Bowman; and Nasir Washington, 18, or Orangeburg, have each been charged with criminal conspiracy and carjacking, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. Mack also faces a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, he said.

The new charges stem from an Oct. 22 carjacking at a Walmart parking lot in which the car’s owner was pulled from her vehicle at gunpoint.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the three have been on what he called “a violent, multijurisdictional crime spree.”

“These are serious charges against them and may not be the last of the charges they’ll face,” Ravenell said.

Walker said the three were charged with murder in a Nov. 28 shooting on Estate Court in Orangeburg.

Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle identified the victim of the shooting as 18-year-old Ricke Irick. Walker said deputies responding to a report of a body found Irick dead in his yard.

Washington was also charged with breach of peace and possession of a stolen vehicle in a Dec. 1 shootout at the Chestnut Street Bojangles, Walker said.

