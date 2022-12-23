SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Alex Jones’ motion to set aside Sandy Hook verdict denied

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., on Sept. 22, 2022. A federal bankruptcy judge on Monday, Dec. 19, allowed cases to move forward regarding the nearly $1.5 billion Jones has been ordered to pay to families who sued him over his conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre.(Tyler Sizemore | Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge on Thursday denied Infowars host Alex Jones’ motion seeking a new trial and the overturning of a jury verdict requiring him to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

The ruling found the motion was not supported “by any evidence or case law.”

Chris Mattei, an attorney for the Sandy Hook families, said in a statement that the court “has now affirmed the jury’s historic and just rebuke of Alex Jones.”

Jones attorney Norm Pattis called it “an expected and disappointing decision” and said they would be heading to the appellate courts.

For years Jones described the 2021 shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, as a hoax on his Infowars broadcasts.

In October the jury decided that he must pay victims’ families $965 million in compensatory damages, and a judge later added on another $473 million in punitive damages.

The Connecticut decision came after a separate jury in Texas awarded the parents of a child killed in the shooting $49 million in damages earlier this year.

Jones filed for personal bankruptcy earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elleyon Adrian White, 21, faces several felony charges of burglary first degree, armed robbery...
21-year-old man wanted on felony charges arrested by SWAT team
Tyrike Mitchell, 19, is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the...
Coroner IDs Summerville apartment complex shooting victim, 1 in custody
Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree.
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’
Gov. Henry McMaster has waived some transportation regulations ahead of possible winter weather...
McMaster issues executive order ahead of winter weather
Lee Correctional Institution is a maximum security prison in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

Latest News

Staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division have been monitoring the weather...
What SC emergency management officials are expecting ahead of cold Christmas weekend
FILE - A long row of double-stacked shipping containers provide a new wall between the United...
Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border
A bill referred to the House Ways and Means Committee would give South Carolinians the...
SC lawmaker to introduce bill that would send South Carolinians to space
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’
Elleyon Adrian White is charged with four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent...
Deputies: Man targeted Hispanic families in Dorchester Co. crime spree