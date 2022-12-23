Annual ‘Birthday Party for Jesus’ needs Christmas Day volunteers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An annual celebration that helps kids in need is making changes this year and is asking for the public’s help.

Rather than holding the party at The Citadel’s Hagood Stadium as it has in most years, Without Walls Ministry’s Gordon Cashwell said this year’s event will take place in five neighborhoods on Christmas Day.

The group behind the event is looking for volunteers to help distrubute gifts, food and other items like blankets.

Last Christmas day, the group served 2,000 guests, distributing 400 bikes, 800 gifts, 2,000 meals, and 3,000 pairs of socks as well as coats, blankets, and groceries.

Without Walls Ministry is a 501(c)(3) corporation that mentors at-risk youth, gives away food and clothing, holds regular prayer services and provides a year-long residential program for men struggling with life-controlling problems and addictions.

Volunteers will need to arrive at a central location at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

If you are available to volunteer, you can call Cashwell at 843-568-8962 or email him at gordon.cashwell@gmail.com for more details.

