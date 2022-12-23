SC Lottery
Bond denied for 21-year-old man accused of racially motivated robberies

The man deputies say is responsible for a string of armed burglaries that specifically targeted Hispanic families was denied bond Friday afternoon.
By Dylan Leatherwood and Meredith Blair
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The man deputies say is responsible for a string of armed burglaries that specifically targeted Hispanic families was denied bond for several charges Friday afternoon.

A Dorchester County judge denied bond for 21-year-old Elleyon White’s four counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of robbery or armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping. White did receive a $50,000 bond for each weapon and assault charge, which totals $400,000.

The burglary charges stem from incidents over the past two months outside North Charleston city limits. White is accused of targeting Hispanic families and burglarizing their homes.

White, who was recently released from prison after serving two years, was arrested Wednesday after a standoff at a Dorchester manor subdivision. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they located and arrested him without incident.

White’s mother did attend Friday afternoon’s hearing, but no victims were in attendance.

From here, the case will go to a circuit court.

