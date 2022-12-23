FIRST ALERT: Charleston Police respond to water main break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking people to find an alternative route as they respond to a water main break.

Police say the break happened at East Bay Street near Cumberland Street.

The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water are also responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Alert 🚨: Water main break on East Bay St near Cumberland St. @Charleston_Fire and @ChasWaterSystem are assisting. People are asked to find an alternate route due to flooding and the concern of icing later as temperatures dip. #chsnews #chstrfc #chswx — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) December 23, 2022

