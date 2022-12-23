SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

FIRST ALERT: Charleston Police respond to water main break

Police say the break happened at East Bay Street near Cumberland Street.
Police say the break happened at East Bay Street near Cumberland Street.(MGN Online)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking people to find an alternative route as they respond to a water main break.

Police say the break happened at East Bay Street near Cumberland Street.

The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water are also responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree.
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’
Tyrike Mitchell, 19, is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the...
Coroner IDs Summerville apartment complex shooting victim, 1 in custody
Gov. Henry McMaster has waived some transportation regulations ahead of possible winter weather...
McMaster issues executive order ahead of winter weather
Elleyon Adrian White, 21, faces several felony charges of burglary first degree, armed robbery...
21-year-old man wanted on felony charges arrested by SWAT team
The North Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a bank.
Man arrested in North Charleston bank robbery

Latest News

Only union members may work heavy-lift equipment at a new shipping terminal in one of the...
Union wins labor board ruling in Charleston port dispute, SC ports to appeal
Instead of holding the Ninth Annual ‘Birthday Party for Jesus’ at The Citadel this year,...
Annual ‘Birthday Party for Jesus’ needs Christmas Day volunteers
Very cold conditions are expected Friday night with lows near 20 and wind chill values between...
FIRST ALERT: ‘Dangerous cold’: Get ready for single-digit wind chills this weekend
Four Lowcountry churches are opening warming shelters for people who lack a warm place to stay...
Four Lowcountry churches opening warming shelters over weekend