Charleston Southern defeats Kentucky Christian 126-67

CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tahlik Chavez scored 33 points as Charleston Southern beat Kentucky Christian 126-67 on Thursday night.

Chavez poured in 10 3-pointers (on 14 attempts) for the Buccaneers (4-7). Imajae Dodd scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line. Tyeree Bryan recorded 14 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.

The Knights (0-4) were led by Lonnie Langston, who posted 15 points. Kirk Pence added 14 points for Kentucky Christian. Isaiah Francis also put up 12 points.

