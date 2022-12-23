SC Lottery
DOJ says Laffitte’s motion for new trial should be denied

Russell Laffitte, who prosecutors accused of conspiring with Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh,...
Russell Laffitte, who prosecutors accused of conspiring with Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, was convicted on Nov. 22 in connection to six financial crimes.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After being convicted by a federal jury, the Department of Justice says a former CEO of Palmetto State Bank’s request for a new trial should be rejected.

Russell Laffitte, who prosecutors accused of conspiring with Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, was convicted on Nov. 22 in connection to six financial crimes.

Laffitte and his team moved for a new trial, raising a number of challenges to the court’s evidentiary ruling, jury charge and replacement of two jurors.

In a new filing from the Department of Justice, they state the federal court “acted well within its broad discretion during every stage of the trial.”

The DOJ also said the evidence was sufficient to find Laffitte guilty on all six counts “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The filing states that a decision for a new trial should be left up to the trial court.

Each of Laffitte’s charges holds a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison with a $1 million fine. He has not yet been sentenced.

